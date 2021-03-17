Irish spirit shines brightly in Omaha area on St. Patrick's Day despite COVID, rainy weather

From left, volunteers Reichard German, Don Streeter, Jerry Leapley and Jay Johnson, serve up to-go order during a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The fundraiser to benefit Tangier Shrine activities and operations has been conducted in Omaha for more than 30 years.
Rosemary Huetter, of Bellevue, attends a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The fundraiser to benefit Tangier Shrine activities and operations has been conducted in Omaha for more than 30 years.
Rosemary Huetter, of Bellevue, wears leprechaun earrings while attending a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The fundraiser to benefit Tangier Shrine activities and operations has been conducted in Omaha for more than 30 years.
Homemade sugar cookies were available during a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
A St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
A St. Patrick's Day Dinner consisting of corned beef, cabbage, fried potatoes, carrots and bread was offered at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The fundraiser to benefit Tangier Shrine activities and operations has been going on in Omaha for more than 30 years.
Volunteers Lee Anne Norton, right, and Jeri Fleming ready to-go orders during a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
Volunteers served up a St. Patrick's Day Dinner with corned beef and cabbage at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
Cars line up for a St. Patrick's Day Dinner at the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
From staff reports
Corned beef and cabbage. Potatoes. Green beer. Just some of the essential ingredients for a successful St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Despite rainy, cooler weather and COVID concerns, folks of Irish heritage in the Omaha area — in fact, people of all heritages — found ways to celebrate the holiday Wednesday.
No matter how you're celebrating, check out our cool graphics and photos and our recent St. Patrick's Day-related coverage to help get you in the spirit.
Green beer is a constant for celebrations
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are scheduled across Omaha this year, with no state restrictions on crowds. But health officials continue to urge safety measures amid the lingering pandemic.
* * *
Try these Guinness recipes to celebrate
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
* * *
Five Omaha restaurants to help you celebrate
Call it Takeout Wednesday. These five restaurants can help you find some delicious Irish food on St. Patrick's Day.