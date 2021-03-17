Irish spirit shines brightly in Omaha area on St. Patrick's Day despite COVID, rainy weather

Corned beef and cabbage. Potatoes. Green beer. Just some of the essential ingredients for a successful St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Despite rainy, cooler weather and COVID concerns, folks of Irish heritage in the Omaha area — in fact, people of all heritages — found ways to celebrate the holiday Wednesday.

No matter how you're celebrating, check out our cool graphics and photos and our recent St. Patrick's Day-related coverage to help get you in the spirit.

* * *

Green beer is a constant for celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are scheduled across Omaha this year, with no state restrictions on crowds. But health officials continue to urge safety measures amid the lingering pandemic.

* * *

Try these Guinness recipes to celebrate

Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.

* * *

Five Omaha restaurants to help you celebrate