Irish spirit shines brightly in Omaha area on St. Patrick's Day despite COVID, rainy weather
Irish spirit shines brightly in Omaha area on St. Patrick's Day despite COVID, rainy weather

  • Updated
Corned beef and cabbage. Potatoes. Green beer. Just some of the essential ingredients for a successful St. Patrick's Day celebration. 

Despite rainy, cooler weather and COVID concerns, folks of Irish heritage in the Omaha area — in fact, people of all heritages — found ways to celebrate the holiday Wednesday.

No matter how you're celebrating, check out our cool graphics and photos and our recent St. Patrick's Day-related coverage to help get you in the spirit.  

* * *

Green beer is a constant for celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are scheduled across Omaha this year, with no state restrictions on crowds. But health officials continue to urge safety measures amid the lingering pandemic. 

St. Paddy's day graphic

* * * 

Try these Guinness recipes to celebrate 

Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.

031721-owh-new-stpat-illo-display-web2.jpg

* * * 

Five Omaha restaurants to help you celebrate 

Call it Takeout Wednesday. These five restaurants can help you find some delicious Irish food on St. Patrick's Day. 

031721-owh-new-stpat-illo-display-web3.jpg

* * * 

Back in the day, March 17, 2016

Five years ago today, on this most Irish day of the year, in the Irish capital of Nebraska, a most Irish woman celebrated a big milestone — turning 100.

Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2021 in the Omaha area

