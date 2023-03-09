Omaha taxpayers with questions about tax laws can get in-person help from the IRS without an appointment on Saturday.

The walk-in event will be held at the Omaha Taxpayer Assistance Center, 1616 Capitol Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taxpayers can get help with general tax questions, help with a notice or letter received from the IRS, or help verifying their identity due to an IRS request.

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

• Current government-issued photo identification,

• Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

• Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

• For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

• A current mailing address,

• Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation will not be available at this event. Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, call 800-906-9887.

