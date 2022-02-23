Irvington Fire Department's training officer was 'all in' for community

In a life cut too short, 41-year-old Mark Hurlbert was all in at work, on the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department and with family.

In 12 years with Irvington, Hurlbert responded to 3,656 emergency calls and was three times named the firefighter of the year. For the past two years, he was the department's training officer.

"We're going to miss everything he did, because he was always all in with everything we did," Fire Chief Nolan Paulson said. "If someone had a problem or had a training question, he would drop whatever he was doing to help."

Hurlbert died Monday from pancreatic cancer, said his brother, Lee Hurlbert of Omaha. Members of the Irvington department and firefighters from several surrounding communities formed a procession to escort his body from Methodist Hospital at 84th and Dodge Streets to the Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.

"There were a lot of people lining the route, too," his brother said. "It was a very nice thing for them to do."

Paulson said Hurlbert exemplified the community spirit of volunteer firefighters. In addition to being the training officer, he was always on hand for the department with its honor guard, driving trucks in parades, handing out Halloween candy, staffing summer hydrant parties or helping to display 9/11 artifacts from the World Trade Center.

"He was a very active member," Paulson said. "We can't begin to count up all the hours he devoted to the community."

Hurlbert grew up in western Douglas County but graduated from Arlington High School in 1999, his brother said. He was a very good athlete, his brother said, especially in football and soccer.

After high school, Hurlbert attended a trade school and went to work in 2005 for the Waldinger Corporation, a mechanical contracting company. He worked his way up to become an estimator on projects, his brother said.

"He was very good with his hands, doing woodworking and metal welding," his brother said. "Mark was really good with specialty items and very creative."

An avid outdoorsman, Hurlbert enjoyed deer hunting and had an extensive gun collection. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle or going four-wheeling when he wanted to clear his head.

"At get-togethers, he would always put a smile on your face," Lee Hurlbert said. "If you didn't have a good time being around him, there might be something wrong with you. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play pranks."

In addition to his brother, survivors include his mother, Cynthia Paddock of Omaha; sister, Sheri Keller of Oklahoma City; and girlfriend, Tracy Lane Thomas of Omaha.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th St., in Omaha.

