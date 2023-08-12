A celebration fit for a champion.

That’s what Omaha threw for Terence “Bud” Crawford with a downtown parade and celebratory event for the 35-year-old legendary boxer Saturday. The unbeaten Crawford made history two weeks ago in Las Vegas when he defeated Errol Spence Jr. and unified all four belts in the 147-pound welterweight class.

Wearing a tan mesh vest, denim shorts and a sun hat, Crawford was all smiles as thousands of Omahans, including many from North Omaha, lined Farnam Street and piled into Gene Leahy Mall to celebrate his accomplishments in and out of the ring. Chants of “Crawford! Crawford!” broke out several times. Dance teams, drum lines and even Herbie Husker preceded Crawford’s appearance in the parade.

From the time Crawford was 12 years old, the North Omaha native told the crowd, he knew he wanted to be a world champion one day. He resisted the temptations of the vices some of his friends and family members indulged in to remain focused on his dream.

“I was high off life,” he said.

But Crawford was also quick to credit others for his success — not surprising for an athlete who wears his hometown city’s name on the back of his boxing trunks.

“It’s not just me winning. We all win,” he said.

Parade attendees were excited about Crawford’s success and the effect it has had in elevating the city’s and North Omaha’s profile.

“This is everything for me,” said Deshon Thompson, who watched Crawford’s win in person two weeks ago. “Seeing everybody come together makes my heart warm."

Demetrius Hunt, a North Omaha resident who attended the parade with his 13-year-old son, has always known Crawford as a humble man. Hunt has known Crawford since high school.

“It’s really humbling to see someone be a superstar like he is but also be the same man right in front of you,” Hunt said. “I’m proud of that man.”

Before Crawford left the Gene Leahy Mall stage, Mayor Jean Stothert offered a surprise gift: An offer to sell city-owned land north of Crawford’s B&B Sports Academy, which is located at 30th and Sprague Streets, for $1. The land, Stothert said, will allow the academy to expand. The sale is pending City Council approval.