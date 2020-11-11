'It’s very important to me that veterans feel honored': Despite pandemic, Omaha crowd gathers in tribute

The stirring military tunes, the somber wreath-laying, the solemn speeches, the wind-whipped flags under an azure sky: All of those made this Veterans Day look a lot like any other at Omaha’s Memorial Park.
What set this Veterans Day apart was the masks. Familiar black masks. Pale-blue medical masks. Red masks. White masks. Red, white and blue masks.
Still, this year the people came — about 200 of them, a smaller crowd than usual for the event, sponsored annually by the veterans of Omaha’s American Legion Post 1.
“We come every year, pandemic or not,” said Ken Jacobson of Omaha, who accompanied his wife, Melissa. She is an Army veteran who served as a military police officer from 1999 to 2003.
“It’s very important to me that veterans feel honored, and they are not forgotten,” Melissa Jacobson said.
She followed in the footsteps of her father, Steve Smith, an Air Force veteran who served from 1968-72, during the Vietnam War.
Smith, 71, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, started the family tradition of regularly attending the Memorial Park ceremony.
“I come every year because I’m honoring the 58,000 brothers and sisters who never came back” from Vietnam, Smith said.
Those who did attend were rewarded with a ceremony that started with “God Bless America” and ended with “Taps.”
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was the only major political figure to speak. She honored all veterans but reserved special kudos for the 160 Omaha police officers and 110 Omaha firefighters who also served in the military.
“I am grateful to the veterans who have answered the call to serve — not once, but twice,” Stothert said.
Marine veteran Ben Wormington grew up not far from Memorial Park and graduated from the nearby University of Nebraska at Omaha. Born in 1983, he said as a kid he watched “Top Gun” and listened to Lee Greenwood sing “God Bless the U.S.A.”
He turned 18 just 11 days before the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and quickly enlisted in the Marines.
“I joined to fight in Afghanistan and ended up serving three tours in Iraq,” Wormington said. “I lost friends, and I had friends who were horribly wounded. I saw suffering, and I saw joy.”
Wormington made lifelong friends — including an Iraqi interpreter nicknamed “Ted.” Last spring, after an effort that lasted years, he helped Ted emigrate to the United States, with his wife and two daughters.
“He had the same idea about America as I did,” Wormington said.
Greta Hamilton, an Air Force veteran and the director of Omaha National Cemetery, said the U.S. military asks a lot of those who serve.
“There is a chance you may be called upon to lay down your life,” she said. “No other profession asks you to do that.”
Hamilton noted that Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous Gettysburg Address — which distilled American ideals into a two-minute speech — at the opening of the nation’s first national cemetery.
Quoting Lincoln, she also explained why honoring veterans is so important:
“A nation that does not honor its heroes,” he said, “will not long endure.”
So Veterans Day is observed again, even with masks.
