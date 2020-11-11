'It’s very important to me that veterans feel honored': Despite pandemic, Omaha crowd gathers in tribute

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was the only major political figure to speak. She honored all veterans but reserved special kudos for the 160 Omaha police officers and 110 Omaha firefighters who also served in the military.

“I am grateful to the veterans who have answered the call to serve — not once, but twice,” Stothert said.

Marine veteran Ben Wormington grew up not far from Memorial Park and graduated from the nearby University of Nebraska at Omaha. Born in 1983, he said as a kid he watched “Top Gun” and listened to Lee Greenwood sing “God Bless the U.S.A.”

He turned 18 just 11 days before the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and quickly enlisted in the Marines.

“I joined to fight in Afghanistan and ended up serving three tours in Iraq,” Wormington said. “I lost friends, and I had friends who were horribly wounded. I saw suffering, and I saw joy.”

Wormington made lifelong friends — including an Iraqi interpreter nicknamed “Ted.” Last spring, after an effort that lasted years, he helped Ted emigrate to the United States, with his wife and two daughters.

“He had the same idea about America as I did,” Wormington said.