'It’s way overdue': Long-awaited 168th Street widening gets moving

Southwest Omaha drivers can settle in for years of construction on 168th Street.
This week, 168th Street closed to traffic from Pacific Street to West Center Road as preparations continue for a major street widening project on the mile-long stretch.
The route is expected to remain closed to through traffic for the rest of 2021, with the street widening lasting into 2022.
That would be followed by two miles of street construction along 168th Street from West Center to Q Street.
But first things first: The City of Omaha will undertake a two-year project to widen the Pacific to West Center segment to four lanes, with turning lanes and a median. Relocation of utilities is underway, and construction contractor Charles Vrana & Son Construction is expected to start work in March.
Omaha’s growth has long since surrounded the 168th Street area, and the street has become a major north-south route for the western suburbs. Yet the section about to undergo construction is an aging, two-lane, rural-style road in some places, and the site of frequent accidents and traffic backups if just a single driver wants to turn left.
“It’s way overdue,” said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer for the City of Omaha.
After years of planning, the city has elevated the project on its annual capital improvement plan. The federal government is funding 80% of the construction work, meaning less cost to city taxpayers but a longer review process to prepare for construction. Vrana was awarded the $14.4 million construction contract.
After the utility work that’s underway now, the city will close the segment of Frances to Pine Streets for nine months beginning in March, with some access to side streets in the area.
Part of that process will involve building up a low spot in the street.
Pfitzer said the city has found closing a street entirely for construction is less costly, takes less time and is safer for construction crews and drivers.
After that phase, the city is expected to open part of the stretch to traffic; two southbound lanes will handle one lane of traffic in each direction. Then traffic will move to the northbound lanes as construction continues on the other side.
The project is expected to conclude later in 2022.
Also in 2022, the city is scheduled to take the widening work south from West Center Road, past Zorinsky Lake and down to Q Street. That, too, is a two-lane road that’s worn down in spots, but it will be widened to four lanes.
Construction there could last into 2023.
After that, widening projects along 168th Street are anticipated farther south — although the timing is not definite.
The city’s capital improvement program tentatively estimates construction from Q Street to Harrison Street by 2026-27.
That would take the widening work to the county line.
From there, Sarpy County has hired consulting firm Schemmer to perform preliminary engineering for street work on 168th Street from Harrison Street south to Highway 370, said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, spokeswoman for the county.
But that process is still in its early stages, she said, and any work is several years away.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb