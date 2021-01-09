'It’s way overdue': Long-awaited 168th Street widening gets moving

Southwest Omaha drivers can settle in for years of construction on 168th Street.

This week, 168th Street closed to traffic from Pacific Street to West Center Road as preparations continue for a major street widening project on the mile-long stretch.

The route is expected to remain closed to through traffic for the rest of 2021, with the street widening lasting into 2022.

That would be followed by two miles of street construction along 168th Street from West Center to Q Street.

But first things first: The City of Omaha will undertake a two-year project to widen the Pacific to West Center segment to four lanes, with turning lanes and a median. Relocation of utilities is underway, and construction contractor Charles Vrana & Son Construction is expected to start work in March.

Omaha’s growth has long since surrounded the 168th Street area, and the street has become a major north-south route for the western suburbs. Yet the section about to undergo construction is an aging, two-lane, rural-style road in some places, and the site of frequent accidents and traffic backups if just a single driver wants to turn left.

“It’s way overdue,” said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer for the City of Omaha.