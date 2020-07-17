It's a scorcher in Omaha metro; heat advisory in effect on Saturday
It's a scorcher in Omaha metro; heat advisory in effect on Saturday

The heat will be intense in Omaha Saturday, with the high temperature expected to soar to 97 degrees with a heat index of 110 to 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern and central Nebraska also are expected to experience extreme heat and humidity Saturday.

Friday was also a scorcher.

20200718_new_warmweather_temps

The temperature climbed to 96 degrees, which tied Omaha's previous high temperature of the year from June 5 and 7. The heat index, which is the "feels like" temperature, reached 105 degrees. Much of the metro area also was under a heat advisory Friday.

Omaha is experiencing some of the hottest weather of the summer. Each summer, the city usually sees a high of 99 or 100.

20200718_new_warmweather_illness

A heat advisory also will be in effect Saturday from 1-8 p.m, but it will end as a weak cold front is expected to enter the area, weather service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the weather service heat advisory reads.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Portions of northeast Nebraska and west-central Iowa also will be under an excessive heat warning Saturday from 1-8 p.m.

20200718_new_warmweather_heatindex

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

