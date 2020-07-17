It's a scorcher in Omaha metro; heat advisory in effect Saturday
The heat will be intense in Omaha on Saturday, with the high temperature expected to soar to 97 degrees and feel as hot as 112, according to the National Weather Service.

The extreme heat and humidity are expected throughout eastern and central Nebraska.

Omaha is experiencing some of the hottest weather of the summer.

Friday was also a scorcher.

The temperature climbed to 96 degrees, which tied Omaha’s previous high of the year from June 5 and 7. The heat index, which is the “feels like” temperature, reached 105 degrees. Much of the metro area was under a heat advisory Friday.

A heat advisory will be in effect Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m., but will end as a weak cold front is expected to enter the area, weather service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the weather service heat advisory says.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Portions of northeast Nebraska and west-central Iowa will also be under an excessive heat warning Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.

