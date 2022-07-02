'It's exceeding my expectations': Omaha residents impressed by Gene Leahy Mall makeover

Undeterred by a consistent drizzle of rain, hundreds of people roamed the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall on Saturday morning, soaking in a scene that seemed to surpass expectations.

After more than three years of construction, Omaha's downtown park officially reopened on Friday to huge crowds and a packed schedule of events. Thousands came to the grand opening and to watch an evening concert by Kristin Chenoweth and the Omaha Symphony.

Saturday morning was quieter, offering a glimpse of what everyday life might look like at the park. A yoga class convened near Eighth Street in the far east end of the mall. On the park's south side, dozens of children — and a few adults — waited in line to ride the iconic metal slides. To the west, patrons stopped by food trucks for lunch. Dozens of dogs from Great Danes to Chihuahuas trotted along the sidewalks to visit the dog park.

Omaha residents Dennis and Kathy Henkenius held hands as they stood outside of the arches playground, a sprawling modern play area with a rope forest, rock climbing wall and giant climbable arches. The two were not thrilled with the park closing in 2019, but they were impressed with the end result.

"I was not in favor of doing away with the old one," Kathy said. "But I like this. It really is nicer now."

"It's exceeding my expectations," Dennis added.

Other visitors shared similar feedback: They weren't sold on the idea of a new park, but the finished product is far better than what they imagined.

Like Dennis and Kathy Henkenius, Corky Gibson enjoyed the old Gene Leahy layout. When she first heard about the renovations, she was concerned that the process would take too long. But after spending Saturday morning walking around the grounds, she acknowledged the positive impact of the project.

"I enjoyed the old park, with the water going down and all that," she said. "But I can see how this is better. It's more accessible, you can have the amphitheater, which will draw lots of people down here. There's stuff to do for everyone."

Bobby Branch, a local DJ, sat at one of many tables outside of the playground as his son climbed across the arches. A frequent parkgoer before the renovations, Branch was excited for the reopening and very impressed with the changes.

"I'm digging the amount of space that there is to just sit down — that's such an improvement from before," he said. "They really outdid themselves, and they aren't even done yet. There's still all the riverfront to finish."

The Gene Leahy Mall currently cuts off at Eighth Street, but about a year from now it will connect into an overhauled Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing. Collectively, the three parks have been dubbed the RiverFront. A nonprofit was created to raise money for the project. With $50 million from the City of Omaha, the group secured roughly $400 million in total for the project.

The other two parks are currently undergoing extensive renovations to include features such as an urban beach with volleyball courts, bocce courts, shorefront piers and a skate ribbon for roller and ice skating. They are expected to open in 2023.

Though Saturday morning at Gene Leahy was comparatively quieter, it did not stay that way throughout the day, which culminated with a performance by country musician Brett Eldredge on Saturday night.

More activities are scheduled Sunday and the park will host an array of Fourth of July celebrations Monday. Aside from the 10 p.m. fireworks show and preceding performance by the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, which starts at 8 p.m., the park will host food trucks, face painters and even a stilt walker and juggler during the day.

