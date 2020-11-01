It's going to be hard: One less hour of daylight after work can have a big impact

Some officials are also warning people against gathering for the holidays, and that adds another layer of depression about the winter ahead.

Newring recommends that people who can’t be with loved ones connect on the phone and through Zoom and Skype sessions in which you can hear and see each other.

Grandma can be making cookies at her house and the grandkids at theirs, and they can enjoy the same wonderful Christmas smells at both places.

If none of those things is working and you start feeling overwhelmed by feelings of sadness or depression, Newring said it’s time to call a professional.

Don’t procrastinate. Newring said she and others in her practice have been overwhelmed since May.

“And it’s getting worse. It didn’t really slow down over the summer,” she said. “Usually, people are really happy over the summer, but they haven’t been.”

It can take a week or two to get an appointment if you are a new patient. Newring said you can try some things as you wait.