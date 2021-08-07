'It's good to get back out': Baseball league for children with special needs opens 2021 season

Joy and home runs were the highlights of the AllPlay Miracle Buddy Baseball League's season opener Saturday afternoon.
The league returned to the field after a year off and a delayed start this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Saturday the league had not hosted games since September 2019.
"The kids have been asking and wanting this and we feel that we can do it safely now," said AllPlay founder end Executive Director Bruce Froendt.
AllPlay is a noncompetitive league for children and adults with special needs. Every player gets a "buddy," typically a family member or volunteer, to assist them on the field. Games are played at the AllPlay Complex in Omaha's Seymour Smith Park.
The league is entering its 12th season. It has grown from 40 players during the first season to 350 in the current season.
Lincoln Wiedole, 3, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. His dad helped him hit the ball and ran Lincoln to each base, eventually crossing home plate.
Lincoln's family came to the ballpark to support him, sporting "Team Lincoln" shirts.
His uncle, Aaron Taggart, said the family was excited to see Lincoln play.
"It's good to get back out and have everybody be able to get together and for the kids to be active," he said. "It's kind of some normalcy."
Every player gets to bat and score a run before the inning is over. A volunteer announces each player's name before they bat.
Froendt's favorite part about the league is the joy players feel "experiencing something that takes them away from the things that are sometimes more challenging." Instead of sitting on the sideline watching their siblings play, they get to join in the fun.
In addition to baseball fields, the AllPlay Complex has an accessible playground and waterpark.
"This is the only one in Omaha where kids that have special needs can get on a playground and play with their brothers and sisters and mom and dad, but also they can come up and play a game of baseball," he said.
The league allows the kids to do things that every other kid has always been able to do, Taggart said.
"It's beneficial to their mental well-being, physically, especially since they have handicaps and disabilities," he said. "It's really beneficial for them to be able to kind of have a normal, fun childhood — building those memories, the team aspect, the camaraderie and all of that."
The fall season will last for eight weeks. Additional details can be found at www.allplay.org.