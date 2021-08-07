'It's good to get back out': Baseball league for children with special needs opens 2021 season

Every player gets to bat and score a run before the inning is over. A volunteer announces each player's name before they bat.

Froendt's favorite part about the league is the joy players feel "experiencing something that takes them away from the things that are sometimes more challenging." Instead of sitting on the sideline watching their siblings play, they get to join in the fun.

In addition to baseball fields, the AllPlay Complex has an accessible playground and waterpark.

"This is the only one in Omaha where kids that have special needs can get on a playground and play with their brothers and sisters and mom and dad, but also they can come up and play a game of baseball," he said.

The league allows the kids to do things that every other kid has always been able to do, Taggart said.

"It's beneficial to their mental well-being, physically, especially since they have handicaps and disabilities," he said. "It's really beneficial for them to be able to kind of have a normal, fun childhood — building those memories, the team aspect, the camaraderie and all of that."

The fall season will last for eight weeks. Additional details can be found at www.allplay.org.

