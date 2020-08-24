It's hot in Omaha, and it's going to stay hot for a few days

Residents of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are urged to take precautions this week as hot weather lingers.

"We have a forecast of 97 degrees (Monday) and another hot one tomorrow," Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Monday. The forecast calls for a high of 96 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, DeWald said, "so the heat will last several more days. Maybe by the weekend we'll be back into the 80s."

Humidity will be lower, DeWald said, largely because row crops such as corn have passed the peak period for water evaporating from the plants, a process called evapotranspiration.

Like a giant wick, a growing corn plant pulls moisture out of the soil, the National Center for Atmospheric Research says. Some of that moisture escapes through the leaves into the atmosphere, raising the dew point.

"The humidity isn't going to be excessive," DeWald said. "Our dew points should be in the 60s instead of the 70s."

The Douglas County Health Department is advising residents to plan ahead. According to a recent warning from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat is the biggest weather killer in the U.S. On average, it's responsible for more deaths per year than any other weather-related factor.