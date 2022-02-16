It's mid-February, and pollen is already showing up in the Omaha area

Tree pollen has shown up at a Bellevue pollen count station, signaling that it's time for those with spring allergies to start taking their allergy medications.

Dr. Linda Ford of the Asthma & Allergy Center said the station on Wednesday registered a moderate amount of pollen from cedar and elm trees. Cedar and elm are the first trees to begin producing pollen, typically when the temperature tops 40 degrees. They stop producing when the temperatures dip.

"This is a little early," she said Wednesday, "but so was last year. We've seen it for a few years where it starts to pollinate early."

Ford said her clinic already has had people in the office who are congested or have drainage. "If you're an allergic person," she said, "you've probably already sensed it's pollinating out there, because it's high enough to cause symptoms."

For seasonal allergy sufferers, treatments include over-the-counter antihistamines, steroid nasal sprays, saline nasal rinses and prescription medications. Those who are venturing outdoors are advised to change clothes and take a shower after going back inside to reduce exposure to pollen.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.