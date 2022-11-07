It's official: Nebraska man holds Guinness world record for riding a pumpkin boat on the Missouri River

Nebraskan Duane Hansen has made the Guinness Book of World Records for longest ride by pumpkin boat
A Nebraska man has made the Guinness Book of World Records for
longest ride by pumpkin boat (paddling) after he paddled down the Missouri River this summer.
Duane Hansen, who lives outside of Syracuse, set the record Aug. 27 with a trip stretching 37½ miles. The previous record was 25½ miles.
“The first person I called was my daughter,” Hansen said after getting the official email from Guinness on Monday. “She was pretty happy.”
Duane Hansen's wife, Allyson Hansen; Hansen; son Colton Hansen; granddaughter Zoey Hansen; and sister Yvonne Hansen, pose near a dock. Duane Hansen said he did so many interviews after his pumpkin ride down the Missouri River that the first several days after his record-setting trip are a blur.
MORGAN BUCHHOLZ
Hansen rode a hollowed-out 846-pound pumpkin
down the Missouri from Bellevue to Nebraska City. It took him 11½ hours.
Hansen said the following three days were a blur, with newspaper and TV interviews from around the world.
“I didn’t realize it was such a big deal,” he said.
But at the time, it still wasn’t officially the longest pumpkin boat ride.
Hansen’s daughter, Morgan Buchholz, was in charge of all the paperwork that had to be submitted. There was a lot.
When Guinness reached out with some questions a few weeks ago, the two decided to take it as a good sign. Some of the evidence Buchholz had sent in didn’t make it the first time.
Duane Hansen takes off down the Missouri River in his 846-pound pumpkin. He knew it would float, but it still wasn't easy to navigate.
PHIL DAVIDSON
They had to submit some GPS tracking evidence, and Hansen had to supply the receipt for the kayak paddle he used. Anything not available commercially can't be used in setting a record.
“Thank goodness my wife saves the receipts for everything,” he said.
Now that he’s the official record-holder, Hansen has a new goal. And of course it involves a big squash. As wife Allyson said, everything is pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins.
Duane Hansen leaves the water after setting the world record.
MORGAN BUCHHOLZ
“It takes up a lot of my thinking time,” Hansen said.
Hansen now is aiming to take over the Nebraska record for largest pumpkin of 1,492½ pounds, held by Brent Cernik.
He also wants to grow a pumpkin large enough that he and his daughter can ride down the river together.
“The answer will always be yes. His dream is my dream,” Buchholz said. “If he grows a pumpkin, I will be right there with him. And I’m sure he will.”
