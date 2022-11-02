 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackie Robinson signed baseball found by Omaha family headed for auction

Trenton Magid and Joel Ward, of Twist of Fate Estate Sales, discuss how the Magid family found the signed Jackie Robinson baseball and verified its authenticity.

Years ago, prominent Nebraska hotel owner A.Q. Schimmel asked baseball great Jackie Robinson to autograph a ball for his daughter.

It sat locked away in a safe in Carolyn Schimmel Magid’s basement for decades. After her death in May, her four children say they plan to sell the ball at an estate sale in Omaha this weekend.

It could bring in big money: Bidding starts at $50,000.

“We’re sentimental toward it, but at a certain price we would let it go,” youngest sibling Trenton Magid said. He’s co-host with Jeff Beals of the “Grow Omaha” show on KFAB.

Joel Ward, co-owner of Twist of Fate Estate Sales — which is handling this weekend’s sale — said interest is already huge. A marketing campaign began Monday night, and people from all over the country are calling.

The baseball, still with its original box, has been certified by Professional Sports Authenticator, the largest third-party trading card and grading company in the world. PSA gave it a score of 8.5 on its 10-point scale.

baseball-em04

Tachele Limley-Ward and Joel Ward of Twist of Fate Estate Sales with Trenton Magid, center. Magid holds the baseball signed by Robinson that belonged to his mother.

“In my opinion, it’s kind of a one-off,” Ward said. “He’s right up there with Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth. There will never be another 42.”

Magid said he and his siblings always knew about the ball. They learned more about its significance after watching the movie “42,” which tells the story of how Branch Rickey, the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defied Major League Baseball’s color barrier by signing Robinson. He started at first base for the Dodgers in 1947.

Robinson went on to have an illustrious career and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

The Schimmel family owned four hotels, including the Cornhusker in Lincoln and the Blackstone in Omaha. A.Q. was also a big baseball fan and instrumental in bringing a minor league franchise, the Lincoln Athletics, to his city.

Through those connections and a business relationship with longtime Philadelphia A’s manager Connie Mack, he was able to meet Robinson during a business trip and ask for the autograph for Carolyn, who also loved baseball.

baseball-em02

A baseball signed by Jackie Robinson along with Carolyn Magid’s letter to her children explaining how it came into her possession will be part of an estate sale in Omaha this weekend.

“My mom used to go to the games with my father and she kept the stats,” Magid said.

She left behind a letter explaining how she had received the baseball from her father, which helped in the authentication process.

All of that information has been included in the marketing about the ball. Although it has no connection with the Brandeis penthouse, it will be offered at that estate sale, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday in the Brandeis building at 16th and Douglas Streets.

The baseball will be on display during the sale.

“People like to know the history of the piece, what is the back story,” Ward said. “How did it come to be in this family’s possession?”

baseball-em03

A baseball signed by Jackie Robinson belonging to the Magid family. Years ago, Nebraska hotel owner A.Q. Schimmel asked Robinson to autograph the ball for his daughter.

Magid said with four siblings, it would be hard to decide which one of them should have the ball. There’s also security concerns about displaying it because of its value.

He plans to showcase the ball through pictures instead. Once offers are in, the family will hold a vote to determine the fate of the ball itself.

“The baseball is special,” he said. “I love to tell the story. Anything associated with Jackie Robinson is really cool.”

