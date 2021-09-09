Jan Vala made everyone feel 'like you were her best friend'

Her training, intelligence and passion for child psychology was evident in her work at Vala's and helped her diffuse situations with customers, said Deb Benes, an office manager who has worked at Vala's for 30 years. She also put it to use in developing the farm's field trip and home-school programs, according to her family.

Many remember Vala as a kid at heart, herself. She was happiest when ending the day engrossed in a book until 2 a.m., her family said, and was a big fan of movies and TV shows about secret agents, spies and science fiction. A frequently cited story conjures images of a joyful Vala flitting around The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with an interactive wand that could be waved to make things happen in specific areas of the park.

"There was usually a line of little kids waiting for the spot," Human relayed in the family's story, "but Mom would just jump in with them, eager to wave her wand and make magic."

At the end of a long day, a story from Shaver goes, Vala was known to plop down on the couch and say: "We made so many children happy today."

She was also organized and wrote manuals for every location and task, Benes said.