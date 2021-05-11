Jazz on the Green returning to Midtown Crossing in July

Jazz on the Green will be live and in person this year after being online only in 2020.

The popular summer concert series will run from July 8-29 at its usual home, Turner Park in Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets. Omaha Performing Arts is the presenter.

The lineup:

» July 8: Sammy Figueroa, a Grammy Award-nominated percussionist who specializes in Latin jazz. He has played with legends such as Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins and Mariah Carey. The opening act will be local band Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino.

» July 15: Vincent Herring and the Celebration of Life Ensemble. Herring is a virtuoso saxophonist who got his start touring Europe and the United States with Lionel Hampton in the early 1980s. He also has worked with Freddie Hubbard and Dizzy Gillespie, among others. The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Combo will open.

» July 22: Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble. Taylor and his band, from Creole country in Louisiana, plays zydeco that’s tinged with old-school rhythm and blues and southern soul. No opener has been announced.