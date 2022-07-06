Jazz on the Green will start its six-week run on Thursday

After gracing the stages of musical competitions "The Voice" and "American Idol," as well as making it to the semifinals on "Tengo Talento Mucho Talento," singer Alexis Arai will open the 2022 season of Jazz on the Green Thursday.
The free outdoor concert series is back in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. The 2022 season will feature six shows on consecutive Thursdays through Aug. 11.
Arai’s offerings cover salsa, mariachi, Latin jazz, pop and more. She will be joined by her band, The Latin Group, at 7:30 p.m. Musician Matt Wallace and Latin Knights will open the concert at 6:30.
July 14: Rhythm Collective July 28: Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience 2/Jazz Aug. 4: Naughty Professor
Aug. 11: Lakecia Benjamin
The lawn at Turner Park opens at 5 p.m. each week. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Leashed pets are welcomed.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2022
Oklahoma volunteer assistant coach Reggie Willits, left, Carson Atwood , far right, Kendall Pettis, comfort Trevin Michael after Michael gave up the winning runs to Ole Miss in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles Schwab Field grounds crew member Alex Loosbrock uses a lawnmower to clean up the confetti after Ole Miss defeated Oklahoman 4-2 to win the College World Series on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their win over Oklahoma in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Peyton Graham (20) stands in a strip of light during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Martin, of Atlanta, celebrates the final out of the seventh inning during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A grounds crew member retrieves a beer from the outfield warning track during the Ole Miss vs Oklahoma College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis makes a diving catch in the ninth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma’s Sebastian Orduno watches as Ole Miss celebrates a win in a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Peyton Graham poses for a portrait in the dugout before the finals of the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans react and the Rebels win the 2022 College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole MIss' Dylan DeLucia celebrates Arkansas' Brady Slavens making the last out in the seventh inning during the College World Series on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The five starters of the 1976 Cathedral High girls basketball team were, from left, Marjie Ducey, Nancy Soener, Eileen Halpine, Rose Smagacz Parfitt and Judy Howard. The Cathedral girls were named the unofficial state champions because a tournament didn’t exist in their sport after Title IX was slowly rolled out.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Zack Morris yells after inducing a pop out by Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez to win a College World Series game on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Hagen Smith throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Gabriel Starks throws a ball to some kids before their game against Ole Miss in the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Beachballs set just on the other side of the outfield fence as the sun sets on Auburn and Arkansas as they play in the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn vs. Arkansas the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Joanne Mitchell and Michael Combs check out their tickets after standing in line since early in the morning before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn bench looks on as Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli rounds the bases after a two-run home run during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Jalen Battles forces out Auburn's Brody Moore while turning a double play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A deer looks back at a fallen tree on Terry Avenue near Sherry Drive in Bellevue, Nebraska on Wednesday. A storm came through overnight bringing high winds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
Chris Machian The World-Herald
A sea lion swims under tree debris that washed into the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday. A hail storm the night before shredded leaves of many plants in parts of Omaha, Nebraska, leaving piles of plant debris. "I am sure some of the animals were startled by the storm, like the rest of us, but they don’t mind the debris and 'messiness" as much as us humans. To a lot of the animals, the leaves and twigs, like in the photo with the sea lions, are considered enrichment and new things to explore, " said Dennis Schnurbusch, Senior Vice President and COO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Chris Machian The World-Herald
Jerry Swiercek uses a leaf blower to clear hail and leaves stripped from trees following a hail storm outside the home he shares with his wife, Annette, at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Haydn Nichols, 9, rides the Musical Chairs ride during Taste of Omaha at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrea Vanderheyden, the artist behind this community art project, ties a ribbon to help create a pride flag on the corner of the Ashton building on Tuesday to kick off the start to Pride month.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lighting can be seen behind the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Drone photography after a three-alarm fire at the Nox-Crete chemical warehouse in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Crawford, a Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act assistant with the Winnebago Tribal Historic Preservation Office, watches as dogs search for the cemetery site.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford gathers in the field before their game against Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD HERALD
Stanford 's Braden Montgomery can't catch this triple on the first pitch of the game off of the bat of Arkansas' Braydon Webb in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore, left, and Jalen Battles celebrate their win over Stanford in the College World Series on Saturday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas Assistant Coach Troy Tulowitzki waits in the dugout before their elimination game against Texas A&M in the College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Dylan Campbell slides into second base on a steal attempt knocking the glove off of Texas A&M's Ryan Targac in second inning of an elimination game at the College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Douglas Hodo III walks up the tunnel at Charles Schwab Field before the Longhorns’ game agains Texas A&M on Sunday at the College World Series.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas head coach David Pierce and Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle chat before their College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
The Chicken In A Pickle features a bread and butter pickle aioli, crinkle cut dill pickles, and fried pickles. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
People cool off in the water feature at Elmwood Park on Sunday. High temperatures hit Omaha Sunday and are expected to continue through the week.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Maddie Breathnach, 22, chants with the crowd at Friday's Roe Response Rally. The rally followed the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to an abortion.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia pitches against Auburn in the seventh inning of the College World Series on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
