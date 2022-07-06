 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jazz on the Green will start its six-week run on Thursday

  • Updated
Jazz on the Green

Singer Alexis Arai will open the 2022 season of Jazz on the Green Thursday night.

 OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS

After gracing the stages of musical competitions "The Voice" and "American Idol," as well as making it to the semifinals on "Tengo Talento Mucho Talento," singer Alexis Arai will open the 2022 season of Jazz on the Green Thursday.

The free outdoor concert series is back in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. The 2022 season will feature six shows on consecutive Thursdays through Aug. 11.

Arai’s offerings cover salsa, mariachi, Latin jazz, pop and more. She will be joined by her band, The Latin Group, at 7:30 p.m. Musician Matt Wallace and Latin Knights will open the concert at 6:30.

Also scheduled:

July 14: Rhythm Collective

July 21: Jon Cleary

July 28: Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience 2/Jazz

Aug. 4: Naughty Professor

Aug. 11: Lakecia Benjamin

The lawn at Turner Park opens at 5 p.m. each week. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Leashed pets are welcomed.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

