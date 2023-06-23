Records were broken this week at the College World Series — but not on the baseball field.

At Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, situated across the street from Charles Schwab Field, the annual Jell-O shot challenge is in full swing. This year, the competition grew so popular that a patron attempted to break the Guinness World Record for most shots ordered in one round.

The restaurant has been entertaining CWS fans for more than a decade, but for seven years, they've hosted some variation of the CWS Jell-O shot challenge: For every shot ordered, your team gets a point.

It was the 2022 challenge that drew national attention — and big money — to the innovative competition. Thousand-dollar purchases from business owners and constant lines out the door led to a total of 32,058 Jell-O shots purchased last CWS.

That record has already been shattered, with 49,861 Jell-O shots sold as of 3 p.m. Friday. LSU is poised to surpass the total record from 2022 all on its own -- with 29,023 shots purchased for the team ahead of the weekend games. Wake Forest is in a distant second place, with 7,561 shots.

LSU fans have even taken to calling the competition the "Rocceaux's Jelleaux Shot Challenge," as the -eaux, a French affix, is added to signify Louisiana heritage and LSU pride.

The team got a boost from Raising Cane's founder and LSU alumnus Todd Graves, who spent $30,000 on 6,000 Jell-O shots for his team. This purchase supposedly set a Guinness World Record for the most shots ordered in one round, topping Merle Haggard's 1983 purchase of 5,095 shots at a Texas bar, though Guinness World Records told ESPN that they don't currently monitor that record.

The big number purchases are largely symbolic. The purchase goes towards the team's total, and the buyer can take a picture with the massive amount of Jell-O shots. But Rocco's owner Kevin Culjat is conscious about not encouraging overconsumption.

"When people buy large numbers — 1,000, 2,000, now 6,000 — there's no way I can physically hand out thousands of shots to everyone in the bar," Culjat said. "That would be totally irresponsible from a business and safety standpoint."

Instead, when a big spender drops thousands of dollars on thousands of shots, everyone in the bar is asked to hold up their ID to receive one for free. In the case of Grave's 6,000 Jell-O shot purchase, fans received an additional free shot if they came back to the bar after the game.

With the shots sold at $5 a pop, Rocco's has raked in almost $250,000 in revenue. One dollar from each shot will be donated to the local food bank of the respective team, and an additional 50 cents will be donated to Omaha's Food Bank for the Heartland.

For Culjat and his team, the response has been incredible — and overwhelming. In a matter of years, the challenge transformed from a small event where reaching 1,000 shots was a feat, to one of the main attractions at the CWS.

"It's just extremely strange," he said. "I don't know how to put it into perspective. I'm doing interviews with the Washington Post, with GQ Magazine. We took something that was just for fun, it exploded and we turned it into something that can really help with food insecurity."

