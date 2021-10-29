Jim and Diny Landen are United Way of the Midlands' Citizens of the Year

Jim and Diny Landen were honored Friday as the United Way of the Midlands' Citizens of the Year.

Jim Landen is the chairman of Security National Bank, a community bank that has expanded to serve the Omaha, Des Moines and Dallas areas. Diny Landen is the chairman and executive vice president of Noalmark Broadcasting Company, which operates radio stations in Arkansas and New Mexico. She also founded local radio station Classic Rock 105.9 FM (KKCD) and previously was co-owner and publisher of a local magazine. She formerly served as chair of the United Way board.

Both have served on many local boards.

The couple said they are grateful to have been able to give back to the community.

"Omaha really has given us so much personally, from great business opportunities, great friends and a wonderful place to raise our family," Diny Landen said. "We feel so fortunate to be a part of this great community."

Jim Landen said they have been impressed with the leadership of the United Way and its commitment to serving Omaha.

"United Way just does a fantastic job of meeting the needs of so many our community," he said.