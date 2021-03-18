Joe Stothert was arrested on suspicion of DUI within 16 hours of his death

Thomas said the troopers, based in Lincoln, sometimes will take out-of-county drunken drivers to Lincoln's detox center.

"That's a pretty standard thing for our troopers," he said.

It's unclear when Joe Stothert left the Lincoln detoxification center, though it would have been sometime the morning of March 5. Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, police responded to a 911 call to the couple's home near 120th and Q Streets. An autopsy determined that he died by suicide.

Mayor Stothert's spokeswoman issued a statement Thursday: "During this difficult time, my family chooses to remember Joe as a great husband, father and member of our community, and not focus on events that led up to his tragic death."

The mayor also said Joe Stothert did not have other health issues.

During an emotional press conference Tuesday, the mayor said her family and her late husband's co-workers had begun to notice changes in Joe, which she did not describe in detail. Stothert said the last year had been "very difficult" for her husband, noting that health care workers can face greater risk of mental health issues.