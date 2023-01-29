Joslyn Castle series brings old home restoration experts to Omaha

Restoration is expensive, painter Aimee Struble says.

It’s also not easy.

Struble will share her knowledge about working on a historic house Wednesday in the next installation of “This Old Castle: Demystifying Old Home Ownership.”

Joslyn Castle has teamed with History Nebraska on the series, which is being held the first Wednesday of every month in 2023 at 3902 Davenport St. Doors open at 5:30, and the program starts at 6.

Struble is this month’s restoration expert. The Sioux City native recently moved to Omaha after working for several years in New Orleans. She’s been painting and fixing problems for 20 years.

Although she can’t resist the charm of an older structure, she loves restoring homes of any age.

“I want to empower people to do this safely on their own,” she said.

There’s been a big push to make paint products environmentally friendly and safe, Struble said. She will also talk about using eco-friendly products that will not emit volatile organic compounds.

And Struble will share tips on removing or encapsulating lead paint safely, and don’t forget about using color in your restoration.

“I love when I get to walk in and meet a client for a job and they have come up with a bright, out-of-the-box color,” she said. “I have lots of ideas for color.”

In March, David White, the owner of Aksarben Window Works, will present “Safe Historic Window Restoration.”

Attendees will safely dismantle a double-hung window for restoration, and he’ll explain the benefits of window restoration to a building’s — and community’s — welfare. Doing it safely will also be discussed.

Upcoming topics also include wood maintenance, demystifying tax credits, native gardening and doors.

Joslyn’s Kelli Bello was amazed by the number of people who came for the January talk on energy efficiency by David Holtzclaw. Insulation was a hot topic, and there was an extended question-and-answer period.

“People had pens and papers out taking very detailed notes,” Bello said. “A lot of people are interested in empowering others to preserve instead of taking cheaper modern tactics.”

The programs are $10 ($5 for members), and preregistration at joslyncastle.com is encouraged.

In addition to interactive presentations from the experts, attendees will be the first to learn about and see the major restoration projects happening inside the castle.

On Wednesday, there also will be a short talk about the return of an organ to the castle.