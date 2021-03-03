Judge dismisses defamation suit filed by former Bellevue police chief

Nathan Clark, an attorney representing the Keating O’Gara law firm, said Elbert's defamation suit had no merit and that he was pleased it was dismissed.

"(The firm) has always maintained that it acted appropriately and professionally in representing the union," Clark said in a prepared statement. "One of the most important guarantees of the First Amendment is the right to criticize public officials on matters of public policy."

Elbert contended in court documents that he suffered "irreparable harm to his reputation" and lost consideration to be nominated as U.S. Marshal in Nebraska. Prior to the union’s 2017 vote, Elbert’s name was being mentioned for that post.

Smith wrote in the judgment that those claims did not rise to the level of monetary damage Elbert was required to show.

According to the judgment, a former Bellevue police sergeant told Sarpy County sheriff's investigators about a conversation he had with Elbert before Elbert became police chief. While discussing a Black sergeant, Elbert allegedly said, “‘I can tell you this, that boy ain’t never going to get promoted,’” which the former sergeant “understood to be racially derogatory,” the judgment states.