Judge finds removal of Sarpy County treasurer was proper

A Sarpy County District Court judge has dismissed Brian Zuger’s request to overturn his removal from the office of county treasurer.

Judge Geoffrey C. Hall on Tuesday dismissed Zuger’s petition with prejudice and found that the Sarpy County Board provided him with appropriate due process and conducted “a fair and impartial hearing.” Dismissal with prejudice means that the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

"This Court finds that the Board’s decision was reasonable and was supported by the testimony and exhibits that were received during the evidentiary hearing," Hall wrote. "The record from the hearing contains several admissions by Mr. Zuger that he failed to carry out and comply with the duties of his office."

The board removed Zuger from office on April 13, 2021. The decision came after a state audit detailed a bevy of alleged accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

Zuger, who was elected to the post in 2018, has argued that the problems predated his tenure and that he had been working on correcting them but that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused delays. County officials said Zuger failed to remedy the issues in a timely manner even as he was aware of them.

The board installed Trace Jones as the interim Sarpy County treasurer following Zuger's dismissal. Jones won a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the treasurer position in May and will face Democrat Kim Young in the November general election.

As treasurer, Jones is the defendant in a lawsuit filed in December by the Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview school districts. The districts allege that Jones has refused to pay back what the county owes the districts in tax payments — more than $6.5 million — despite recommendations from state audit officials.