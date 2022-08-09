Judge orders Omahan charged in weekend slaying to be held on no bail

A judge has ordered an Omaha man charged with second-degree murder to be held on no bail.

Jordan Humphrey, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Dayton Wenz on Saturday night near 34th and Davenport Streets.

Police were called to the area about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers found Wenz suffering from gunshot wounds. Wenz, a 2022 graduate of Omaha Central High School, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Prosecutor Eric Fabian from the Douglas County Attorney's Office said in court Tuesday that Wenz and Humphrey had met up so that Wenz could buy Xanax from Humphrey. Wenz reportedly grabbed the bag of Xanax that Humphrey was holding and ran off.

Fabian said two people who were with Humphrey, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, followed Wenz, yelling out his location to Humphrey. Humphrey eventually caught up with Wenz and fired a gun at him seven times, Fabian said.

Buckingham-Yeoman is accused of hiding the gun Wenz is alleged to have used in his basement. He also is accused of hiding the getaway car in his garage. Granneman is accused of helping hide the car.

Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered that Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman each be held on $500,000 bail, meaning each of them would have to put up 10%, or $50,000, to be released.

Humphrey also has been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.

The slaying was the 13th homicide recorded this year in Omaha. That compares with 23 homicides at this time in 2021 and 25 in 2020.