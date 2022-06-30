 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 4th holiday will delay trash, recyclable collections in Omaha

Because Monday is Independence Day, FCC, the city's solid waste collection contractor, will not be picking up garbage or recyclables that day. 

During the week, collections will be delayed by one day. Materials normally set out Monday should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials should be set out on Wednesday, etc.

The city's Public Works Department reminded people to be careful about disposing of fireworks, which aren't recyclable. Fireworks and their debris can remain hot and ignite long after use. Replacement of carts damaged by fireworks is the responsibility of the resident, the city said.

Collections will return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule the week of July 11.

