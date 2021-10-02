July windstorm prompts new Nebraskan to ask Nextdoor neighbors for winter weather tips

Shovel and blow snow away from the house and break off any icicles from the roof.

When driving, take it slow and give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination. Make sure to leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Stock up on groceries ahead of the first storm.

One commenter said people here are particularly fond of buying bread and milk.

Wash your vehicle on warm winter days to keep the road salt off.

Take advantage of those warm days to put up or take down Christmas decor in the yard.

Watch for potholes in the road once things start warming up. Potholes can leave roads looking like “Swiss cheese,” one commenter said.

Other commenters suggested watching the snow fall, sipping hot cocoa and eating homemade chili.

While Gomez is holding off on buying a snowblower, he already has started thinking about neighborhood routes with the fewest hills.

The advice Gomez is most excited to take: Have fun in the snow. He’s looking forward to sledding and watching snow accumulate on the trees.