Juveniles playing with torch lighter ignite northwest Omaha house fire

Two juveniles playing with a torch lighter Saturday ignited a fire that quickly spread in a northwest Omaha home.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 7500 block of North 55th Plaza, just west of Forest Lawn Cemetery, at 5:10 p.m. Fire crews located a fire inside that was spreading up to the second floor of the $120,000 home, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said

Investigators learned that two juvenile had been playing with a torch lighter in the basement when a couch caught fire. The juveniles called their mother who tried to extinguish the fire with water.

The woman and a neighbor then attempted to remove the burning couch but evacuated the home as the fire spread. The neighbor sustained minor burn injuries to his hand but refused treatment.

The juveniles admitted to investigators that they had been playing with a torch light often used for pipes and cigars. Torch lighters maintain a consistent stream of air-propelled fire that is hotter and more intense than a common lighter.

There was an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home and another $10,000 in damages to contents, the spokesman said.