Kali Baker remembered as the prime force behind Omaha Gives

She was born in Wakefield, Nebraska, to Terry and Patricia Baker. She graduated from Wakefield High and won a Regents scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She moved to Omaha in 2000 and worked at Borsheims and Kiewit Corp. before landing in her dream job at OCF, said brother Jared Baker of Omaha.

At the foundation, she also launched The Landscape, a comprehensive community-indicator project, and was instrumental in starting the agency’s COVID-19 Response Fund in March. The fund raised $1.2 million that was distributed to more than 50 local nonprofits.

She did it all with vibrancy, passion and humility, Darling said. She would downplay her involvement with Omaha Gives, for example.

“She was modest,” he said. “She wouldn’t have said what I am saying about (her Omaha Gives leadership). She would have said it was a team.”

Her brother said she was known for her tireless work ethic, selflessness and her ability to connect with people.

He shared a sentiment from one of Kali’s former co-workers, Adrienne Fay at Borsheims: “Kali forever had a way of making me feel special. Her enormous charisma meant that you were friends immediately.”