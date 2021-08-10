Kaneko art gallery temporarily closed after storm in Omaha

The fate of irreplaceable works of art and tens of thousands of dollars worth of books came down to a few inches at the Kaneko art gallery during the weekend’s flash flooding in Omaha.

The Saturday night storm sent up to several inches of water into exhibit spaces throughout the first floor of the Old Market art gallery at 1111 Jones St., prompting staffers to swiftly relocate pieces of art — but thankfully, no artwork was damaged.

“I don't know how it happened, but anywhere that there was either books or irreplaceable artwork, the water was like an inch beneath it and did not touch it,” Stephan Grot, Kaneko's executive director, said this week. “We were extremely lucky.”

The gallery said Tuesday that it could be at least a month until it's able to reopen. A members-only event scheduled for Aug. 20 has been postponed. A timeline on reopening should be announced in the coming weeks.

Kaneko was one of dozens of properties in east Omaha that sustained water damage. City officials have said the worst of the damage was concentrated in low-lying areas east of 50th Street from Dodge to Martha Streets.

Virtually every square foot of the gallery's first floor took on at least two inches of water, Grot said.