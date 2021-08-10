Kaneko art gallery temporarily closed after storm in Omaha

The fate of irreplaceable works of art and tens of thousands of dollars worth of books came down to a few inches at the Kaneko art gallery during the weekend’s flash flooding in Omaha.
The Saturday night storm sent up to several inches of water into exhibit spaces throughout the first floor of the Old Market art gallery at 1111 Jones St., prompting staffers to swiftly relocate pieces of art — but thankfully, no artwork was damaged.
“I don't know how it happened, but anywhere that there was either books or irreplaceable artwork, the water was like an inch beneath it and did not touch it,” Stephan Grot, Kaneko's executive director, said this week. “We were extremely lucky.”
The gallery said Tuesday that it could be at least a month until it's able to reopen. A members-only event scheduled for Aug. 20 has been postponed. A timeline on reopening should be announced in the coming weeks.
Kaneko was one of dozens of properties in east Omaha that sustained water damage. City officials have said the worst of the damage was concentrated in low-lying areas east of 50th Street from Dodge to Martha Streets.
Virtually every square foot of the gallery's first floor took on at least two inches of water, Grot said.
The water rose within an inch of the bottom of a large 75-foot-wide painting consisting of thin, brightly-colored vertical lines. The water also stopped just below the bottom shelves of a library space that the gallery hosts in partnership with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, which could have ruined thousands of dollars of books, Grot said.
The floodwaters did touch one set of artwork: massive ceramic pieces created by Jun Kaneko, the gallery's founder who Grot described as "one of the most prolific and large-scale ceramic artists in the world." But the water had no effect on the ceramic, which is the material that some toilets are made of.
"You could put those at the bottom of the ocean," and they would be safe from damage, Grot said of Kaneko's ceramic artwork.
The staff has been preparing an exhibit of artwork by Jun Kaneko to coincide with a lifetime achievement award he will receive from the International Sculpture Center in late October. Grot said the staff is hopeful that the event honoring Kaneko will proceed as planned.
Tuesday, the space was dotted with fans and dehumidifiers as a restoration company continued assessing what repairs may be necessary.
The gallery’s insurance provider has already said it will cover cleanup costs, but staffers were waiting to hear if the water damage will be covered.
"I think everybody was just operating off of gratitude that the irreplaceable stuff was not damaged," Grot said, "and everything else was pretty much replaceable."
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports