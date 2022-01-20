Kaneko reveals first art piece for Gene Leahy Mall Sculpture Garden

A sculpture brought from the mountainside workshop of a world-renowned artist was presented to an Omaha art gallery Thursday.
The sculpture of welded steel stands 15 feet tall and 6 feet wide at its base. It's one of five art pieces curated by the Kaneko art gallery for a sculpture garden in the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.
The piece was created and loaned to Kaneko by James Surls, an artist whose work can be found in museums and private collections around the world.
For years it has remained at his workshop about 30 miles west of Aspen, Colorado. The piece was brought to Omaha through a partnership between Kaneko and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the renovations of Omaha's three downtown parks.
Five sculptures are planned for the Gene Leahy's sculpture garden to be located on the north end of the park, along Douglas Street, said Stephan Grot, executive director of Kaneko, an art gallery located at 1111 Jones St. in the Old Market.
"I like to compare public art to great architecture," Grot said. "It is a part of the city, it gives you beauty at a relatively low cost. We all know that buildings are extremely expensive, but really wonderful public art is a memorable experience for the people who live here."
The four other pieces will be announced in coming months. Each will be rotated out of the sculpture garden after three years.
Surls' sculpture, named "Walking Flower Times the Power of Five," was inspired by shapes found in nature.
The artist compares it to ice crystals that would form on a window pane during a cold winter day.
"I love those forms, those patterns, those shapes," Surls said. "But how do you make something like that look like it's alive and moving and traversing, as opposed to just frozen? I try to make all of my art look like it has a life of its own. I don't want it to be just a dead object, I want to see it as a living thing."
The sculpture will be installed along with the other four in April, before the Gene Leahy's reopening on Memorial Day weekend.
It can be viewed before the park's reopening as part of the gallery's FORM: Monumental Works Exhibit.
