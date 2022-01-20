Kaneko reveals first art piece for Gene Leahy Mall Sculpture Garden

A sculpture brought from the mountainside workshop of a world-renowned artist was presented to an Omaha art gallery Thursday.

The sculpture of welded steel stands 15 feet tall and 6 feet wide at its base. It's one of five art pieces curated by the Kaneko art gallery for a sculpture garden in the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.

The piece was created and loaned to Kaneko by James Surls, an artist whose work can be found in museums and private collections around the world.

For years it has remained at his workshop about 30 miles west of Aspen, Colorado. The piece was brought to Omaha through a partnership between Kaneko and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the renovations of Omaha's three downtown parks.

Five sculptures are planned for the Gene Leahy's sculpture garden to be located on the north end of the park, along Douglas Street, said Stephan Grot, executive director of Kaneko, an art gallery located at 1111 Jones St. in the Old Market.