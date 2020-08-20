Karen Pence rallies women to support Don Bacon during Omaha visit

A day after Democrats introduced the first woman of color as a major party nominee for vice president, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Omaha to deliver the message that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence care about women, too.
On Thursday, the Trump campaign sent Pence to Nebraska’s 2nd District to campaign for the Republican incumbent, Rep. Don Bacon. Pence spoke to about 100 people on the same day the Trump campaign celebrated the opening of its Omaha-area office.
Pence's Omaha appearance is a clue that the Trump campaign sees the potential for a competitive race against Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, given the president’s polling deficits nationally with suburban and urban women.
Pence started her visit at a Women for Bacon rally at the Regency Marriott ballroom. Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, faces Democrat Kara Eastman this fall.
Pence, like Bacon, painted a stark picture of Republicans as the last guardians of capitalism, freedom and the American way of life. The two described the Democratic Party as veering off course into socialism and the erosion of personal motivation for success. She said Trump needs Bacon in the House.
“Donald Trump built the best economy of our lifetime, and he’s the one to build it back again,” she told a lunchtime crowd of mostly women.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said no amount of pomp or pageantry can hide from voters that the Republican Party is “at war with women.”
She said the GOP is out of step with women on issues from outlawing legal abortions to ignoring the science to effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, said Bacon has many of the leadership qualities possessed by strong women leaders — a good temperament, the ability to work with others and reserve judgment, and listening skills.
Bacon said he and the president, and Republicans like them, will win this fall because of their emphasis on safety and security. He said people see protesters and chaos in the streets in many American cities and don’t like the Democratic Party’s vision for the country.
Omaha, he said, has benefited from the conservative leadership provided by Stothert. Bacon also pushed back against calls to “defund the police.” He asked women in the crowd to be bold about speaking up for their freedoms to worship and bear arms.
Bacon said Eastman's plan to replace private insurance with Medicare for all would end private health insurance. But many people like their health care, he said. Eastman, he said, thinks health care is a winning issue, and he’s going to “take it right to her.”
Bacon and other speakers, including Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, a Republican, noted the challenge the GOP faces in the 2nd District. Bacon said it's the sixth-most competitive district in the U.S., with Trump and Bacon winning by just 2 percentage points in their last races.
It's a point that has been made by Democrats as well. Biden told The World-Herald this winter that he planned to compete for the Omaha area’s lone electoral vote if he won the party’s presidential nomination. His campaign is staffing up in Nebraska.
Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos said women see through the show and remember that Bacon voted against the Violence Against Women Act and embraced the support of the Trump administration, which he described as hostile to women.
Robbie Frank, 66, of Omaha, said she usually doesn't participate in politics, but she attended Thursday's rally because she wanted to get involved this year.
She said she met Bacon a few weeks ago and was impressed. She said she's tired of tip-toeing around family disputes over politics and decided to speak up.
Springfield resident Ilise Walker, 45, attended to hear Pence speak and said she is a Trump voter because she likes the way he follows through on campaign promises.
She said she backs Bacon because she's "a military brat" and his beliefs align with hers.
Pence and Bacon were scheduled to spend Thursday afternoon together, touring Boys Town and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
At Boys Town, Bacon and Pence toured the Hall of History and received a short briefing from Boys Town staff on programs such as suicide prevention, art therapy and parenting classes.
"Every citizen of our area is proud of Boys Town, and we like to show it off," Bacon said.
Pence, an art teacher, said she was impressed with how Boys Town uses art to help kids in need.
"All the research we're seeing is that art therapy and music therapy heal the brain, " Pence said.
She said the visit was a highlight for her.
"I'm so glad we came here," Pence said. "I think your story is one we want to tell, everywhere we go."
World-Herald staff writer Steve Liewer contributed to this report.
