Karen Pence rallies women to support Don Bacon during Omaha visit

Bacon and other speakers, including Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, a Republican, noted the challenge the GOP faces in the 2nd District. Bacon said it's the sixth-most competitive district in the U.S., with Trump and Bacon winning by just 2 percentage points in their last races.

It's a point that has been made by Democrats as well. Biden told The World-Herald this winter that he planned to compete for the Omaha area’s lone electoral vote if he won the party’s presidential nomination. His campaign is staffing up in Nebraska.

Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos said women see through the show and remember that Bacon voted against the Violence Against Women Act and embraced the support of the Trump administration, which he described as hostile to women.

Robbie Frank, 66, of Omaha, said she usually doesn't participate in politics, but she attended Thursday's rally because she wanted to get involved this year.

She said she met Bacon a few weeks ago and was impressed. She said she's tired of tip-toeing around family disputes over politics and decided to speak up.

Springfield resident Ilise Walker, 45, attended to hear Pence speak and said she is a Trump voter because she likes the way he follows through on campaign promises.