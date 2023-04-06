Kathy Bossman knows what becoming the Omaha Fire Department’s first female chief means.

It means leading the effort to fight fires and help coordinate rescue efforts in Nebraska’s largest city. It means stepping outside her comfort zone. Additionally, Bossman noted, her position marks another milestone for women in Omaha.

Bossman, a 25-year veteran of the department who was most recently an assistant fire chief, spoke on those themes after being sworn in to her new position by Mayor Jean Stothert Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

“I recognize and acknowledge the importance of this promotion,” Bossman said. “Not only am I representing the Omaha Fire Department. I’m representing all women in the fire service and young women in the community who may be interested in dreaming of big opportunities.”

Bossman acknowledged she did not consider that she would one day be the fire chief when she began her career in 1997. Back then, she thought she would retire as a captain or battalion chief. She said there were moments where she questioned her abilities.

“I continued, however, to move forward one step at a time. I gained experience and I challenged myself with promotional opportunities,” she said. “Each promotion could be a little bit outside of my comfort zone. But through it all, I had incredible allies and mentors within the department.”

As chief, Bossman said plans to use her post to “develop and empower” fire department members “so we can provide the highest level of emergency care and service to the citizens of Omaha.”

Bossman was chosen from among five internal candidates by Stothert and members of Stothert’s staff to succeed retired Chief Dan Olsen.

“Chief Bossman takes over at a time of tremendous growth in our city that requires updated emergency plans, facilities, equipment, technology and advanced training for all of our firefighters,” Stothert said. “I am confident that Chief Bossman will successfully continue our commitment to provide the best fire and emergency medical response possible.”

