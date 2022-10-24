Keep Omaha Beautiful names new executive director

Keep Omaha Beautiful has announced Christie Abdul-Greene as the organization's new executive director.

Abdul-Greene previously worked as a division manager of operations at CHI Health. Her professional experience also includes work with a handful of nonprofit organizations.

She also is a certified climate ambassador through ecoAmerica's program for health leaders.

Chris Stratman was the previous executive director. He held the position for seven years.

A Nebraska native, Abdul-Greene started with the organization Monday. She will manage day-to-day operations, lead fundraising efforts and community engagement initiatives and guide the strategic plan.

Keep Omaha Beautiful is a local nonprofit focusing on the environment and is known for its volunteer service opportunities and community outreach programs. It has served the community for more than 60 years.