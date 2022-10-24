 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keep Omaha Beautiful names new executive director

  • Updated
  • 0

Keep Omaha Beautiful has announced Christie Abdul-Greene as the organization's new executive director.

Christie Abdul-Greene

Christie Abdul-Greene

Abdul-Greene previously worked as a division manager of operations at CHI Health. Her professional experience also includes work with a handful of nonprofit organizations.

She also is a certified climate ambassador through ecoAmerica's program for health leaders.

Chris Stratman was the previous executive director. He held the position for seven years.

A Nebraska native, Abdul-Greene started with the organization Monday. She will manage day-to-day operations, lead fundraising efforts and community engagement initiatives and guide the strategic plan. 

Keep Omaha Beautiful is a local nonprofit focusing on the environment and is known for its volunteer service opportunities and community outreach programs. It has served the community for more than 60 years.

People are also reading…

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable! New Jersey toddler with Down syndrome takes first steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert