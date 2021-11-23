Kellogg moves to hire permanent replacement workers; Omaha court hearing delayed

As unionized Kellogg Co. employees near the end of their second month on strike, the company said Tuesday that it will move to hire some permanent replacement employees.

The company announced its plans after negotiations with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union did not produce an agreement Monday. The union represents about 1,400 striking workers, including 480 at a cereal plant in Omaha.

Negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until Dec. 6.

In addition to hiring permanent replacements, Kellogg said in a statement that it will continue to run its four plants with temporary workers, third-party resources and hourly and salaried employees. Other Kellogg plants on strike are in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

“Our first choice is to have our employees return to work,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement. “We continue to welcome those who choose to return to work, as we have since the strike began.”

Union employees have been on strike since Oct. 5 after the expiration of the most recent collective bargaining agreement between Kellogg and the union.