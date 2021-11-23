Kellogg moves to hire permanent replacement workers; Omaha court hearing delayed

As unionized Kellogg Co. employees near the end of their second month on strike, the company said Tuesday that it will move to hire some permanent replacement employees.
The company announced its plans after negotiations with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union did not produce an agreement Monday. The union represents about 1,400 striking workers, including 480 at a cereal plant in Omaha.
Negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until Dec. 6.
In addition to hiring permanent replacements, Kellogg said in a statement that it will continue to run its four plants with temporary workers, third-party resources and hourly and salaried employees. Other Kellogg plants on strike are in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
“Our first choice is to have our employees return to work,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement. “We continue to welcome those who choose to return to work, as we have since the strike began.”
Union employees have been on strike since Oct. 5 after the expiration of the most recent collective bargaining agreement between Kellogg and the union.
One of the most contentious issues is the two-tiered wage and benefit system that had been in place with the previous agreement, which was struck in 2015. Under the system, newer employees receive lower pay and benefits than experienced employees. According to the Associated Press, as much as 30% of the workforce at the plants receives those lower wages.
Bahner said the company presented a concept “that provides immediate ‘graduation’ to legacy for all employees with four or more years of service.”
“This concept would also provide a clear path for the remaining employees to graduate,” Bahner added. “We are disappointed for our employees that the union was not prepared to reach any agreement nor put our latest proposal to a vote, and that it asked to delay further negotiations to the week of Dec. 6. The company remains ready and willing and able to meet with the union.”
In Omaha, events escalated two weeks ago when Kellogg was granted a temporary restraining order against the union representing striking workers. Kellogg alleged union members threatened people and impeded the flow of business, including by throwing themselves in front of vehicles, at the plant located at 9601 F St.
A temporary restraining order is standard fare in court until a judge can review evidence and testimony and decide whether to issue a permanent injunction prohibiting someone from certain behavior.
Dan Osborn, president of the local BCTGM union, said in a statement earlier this month that there had “been absolutely no citations issued by local law enforcement regarding the way we have been handling this legal work stoppage.”
Osborn could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
On Tuesday, an Omaha police spokesman confirmed there hasn't been an incident report at the Kellogg plant since the strike began.
Attorneys for Kellogg and the union appeared Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. At the request of both the company and the union, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman delayed the hearing until Dec. 3.
After that hearing, the judge is expected to decide whether to issue the injunction.
World-Herald Staff Writer Todd Cooper contributed to this report.
