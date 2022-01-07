Kelly: Ex-Husker Rik Bonness teamed up with John Madden to advocate for diabetes research

Bonness, who played center at Nebraska but linebacker in the pros, is glad that his old coach, John Madden, became an advocate and an ally for medical research. His ‘76 Raiders team, by the way, included two other former Huskers — linebacker Monte Johnson and quarterback David Humm. (Humm was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 36 and died at 65 from its complications in 2018.)

Bonness, who has practiced for 35 years with the Kutak Rock law firm, said he wasn’t one of Madden’s star players, but his former coach treated him like one on their day at the Capitol.

“After all those years, I just felt like we were on the same team,” Bonness said. “It was a privilege to escort him on a common cause so important to both of us. As we waited to see a senator, we had time to talk. I told him how much I appreciated him and how much it meant to me to walk around Capitol Hill together.”

Michael Kelly is a retired World-Herald columnist. His daughter, Bridget Kelly, 44, has lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was 25.