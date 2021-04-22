KFAB personality says offensive tweet doesn't represent the Chris Baker 'I've known for 25 years'

The offensive tweet that got his colleague Chris Baker fired doesn't represent the man he knew, Omaha radio personality Scott Voorhees said Thursday on his show.

Voorhees hosts a local morning talk show on KFAB, 1110 AM. Baker had hosted the afternoon local slot for the iHeartRadio affiliate.

Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an image of four Black men wearing loincloths and body paint and dancing. The image was posted Tuesday shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is White, was convicted in the murder of a Black man, George Floyd.

Above the image of the dancing men in the tweet was the headline: "Guilty!"

Voorhees said Baker's tweet was "completely inappropriate and let's face it, unacceptable."

"That tweet does not represent our viewpoint, it doesn't represent our values and it doesn't represent the man I've known for 25 years, and I consider one of my best friends."

The tweet has been widely condemned as racist. Baker, 64, has said he meant to post a different image and fumbled as he juggled multiple tasks during his afternoon show.

Voorhees described KFAB and its listeners as family and said he realized some people will be disappointed that Baker was fired.