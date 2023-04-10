Visitors to the Kiewit Luminarium this weekend are in for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The science museum on Omaha's downtown riverfront features a myriad of hands-on exhibits that combine science, technology, math and financial literacy with the area's unique culture.

On the first floor, visitors can interact with a table of sand and water meant to mimic the flow of a river. They can walk along a path of loose rocks to explore the science of sound, learn about native plants at an exhibit that dispenses seeds on based light and watering needs and interact with a heat-mapping camera.

The second level offers a quieter space overlooking the Missouri River. There's also a playground of climbable structures and ropes modeled after complex shapes and geometry. The playground is meant for children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Further into the second level is a space that explores the complexity of human identity. Multiple exhibits include personal experiences of Omaha residents and give opportunity for museum goers to interact with one another.

On the south end of the 82,000-square-foot Luminarium is a two-story exhibit called "The Grid."

"The Grid" is "hyperlocal," said Luminarium CEO Silva Raker. "It actually goes all the way down to a very human scale."

The space is a collage of Omaha area residents and their lives, with walls filled with photographs and other information. There's everything from the history of redlining in North Omaha, to a horticultural project on the Macy Reservation, and even a small space dedicated to the story and science of Omaha's potholes.

The idea behind "The Grid" is relatively simple.

"In there, you'll find a bunch of folks who are telling their stories," Raker said.

It also connects everyday objects and tasks to complex concepts.

"We know from research that one of the ways to lower the barrier for people who are underrepresented in STEM-related fields is to talk about that content through the lens of everyday objects," Raker said. "Talk about it through the familiar and two things happen: it becomes less intimidating and it also becomes more relevant."

Access to concepts related to STEM fields — short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics — was a goal of the museum from the start.

The Omaha philanthropists who first conceived of putting a science museum on Omaha’s riverfront aimed to build a world-class facility — one that would not only serve as a major new city attraction, but also spark interest in science that could one day help the region fill essential jobs in STEM fields.

The Luminarium's membership plan was developed around this idea of accessibility.

A membership program offers options for individuals, two people, families, grandparents and educators.

Membership packages also feature a full family membership at $250 a year. There is also a discounted family membership for $100 that is available to anyone.

The museum is working with community groups like the Latino Center of the Midlands and Girls Inc. to make thousands of family memberships available at no-cost to families who are economically disadvantaged.

For now, all tickets will be timed-entry and can be purchased on the Kiewit Luminarium website. About 3,000 tickets are available, but going fast.

The Luminarium will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. After the opening weekend, the museum will be closed Monday and Tuesday, before resuming the regular Wednesday-to-Monday schedule. It will be closed on Tuesdays.

Downtown Omaha’s Riverfront Drive and an extended Douglas Street will be open to the public Friday.

The extension of Douglas Street will serve as a new southern access point to Riverfront Drive, which runs past the Kiewit Luminarium science museum and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge before connecting with Abbott Drive on the north.

Of all the opportunities at the museum, Raker said, she hopes most that visitors gain a sense of confidence in themselves as learners.

"The thing that is really true here in Omaha is that we can learn together, we can shape our community and our city together, but you have to start with helping people to feel that they can be a part of that," Raker said.

Photos: Kiewit Luminarium set to open April 15