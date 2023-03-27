Omaha's science museum on the riverfront is scheduled to open April 15.

The 82,000-square-foot Kiewit Luminarium will feature more than 120 interactive exhibits and a range of programs for visitors.

Ticket sales will begin in coming weeks through the Kiewit Luminarium website. All tickets will be timed-entry and museum staff will be on-site to guide visitors through hands-on exhibits and activities, the museum announced in a press release Monday.

Located just south of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge over the Missouri River, the facility aims to be a new jewel on Omaha’s riverfront. It’s part of the wider, $400 million RiverFront park redevelopment that is already reshaping the city's downtown.

The space will be one of "learning and wonder for everyone," said Luminarium CEO Silva Raker.

"Visitors of all ages and backgrounds will find something that sparks their curiosity and creates new pathways for how they see and think about and interact with the world," Raker said. "We can't wait to learn and grow with our community."

Though Lewis & Clark Landing remains under construction, Douglas Street will be open on opening day, along with the free parking lots to the west of Kiewit Luminarium.

A membership program offers options for individuals, two people, families, grandparents and educators.

Membership packages also feature a full family membership at $250 a year. There’s also a discounted family membership for $100 that is available to anyone.

The museum is also working with community groups like the Latino Center of the Midlands and Girls Inc. to make thousands of family memberships available at no cost to families who are economically disadvantaged.

A cafe called Fig will offer food options for Luminarium visitors.

Nite Lite, an adults-only evening program, will be offered every Thursday night, beginning April 20.

