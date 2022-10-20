Kleine v. Pantos part 2: County attorney candidates spar over Trump, Jake Gardner, turnover

In the past 16 years as Douglas County attorney, Don Kleine has overseen the prosecution of about 50,000 felonies.

Add in his 12 years as chief deputy of the office, and there are another 36,000 felonies. He personally has tried more than 100 jury trials. And he prosecuted four of 12 killers on Nebraska’s death row: Nikko Jenkins, Anthony Garcia, Roy Ellis and Arthur Lee Gales (who died of natural causes last year).

But in his opponents’ eyes, the 2022 race is in part a referendum over Kleine’s decision-making in just one of those thousands of cases: His decision to not charge White bar owner Jake Gardner in the May 2020 death of a young Black man, James Scurlock, in Omaha’s Old Market.

Without that case, the Nebraska Democratic Party wouldn’t have passed a resolution saying that Kleine’s decision “perpetuated White supremacy.” In turn, Kleine, a longtime Democrat, wouldn’t have switched to the Republican Party. And Dave Pantos, an attorney and political consultant who has no post-law school prosecutorial or criminal-defense experience but bills himself as a criminal justice reformist, likely wouldn’t have challenged Kleine.

The two are vying for the state’s highest-paying elected job. At $208,000 a year, the county attorney oversees an office of 60 attorneys who handle 4,400 felonies a year, plus juvenile and parental abandonment cases. The county attorney also advises the Douglas County Board and prosecutes misdemeanor domestic abuse cases.

The race has gotten intense, with Pantos and Kleine trading barbs over several issues, during interviews and at a Southwest Omaha Neighborhood Alliance community forum last week. An article in Wednesday’s World-Herald delved into the experience of the two candidates as well as their views on abortion since Roe v. Wade, prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform.

This article looks at their views on former President Donald Trump and office turnover. It also explores their endorsements.

But first, Gardner.

The background

On May 30, 2020, Omaha residents protesting the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer spilled into downtown Omaha. Gardner, a former Marine, sat that Saturday night in his darkened bar in the Old Market. Someone threw a brick and a signpost at the windows of the bar, causing the glass to spider.

Gardner, 38, and his father, David, rushed out of the bar and confronted two young men who had hurled objects at the windows: James Scurlock, 22, and Tucker Randall, 21. David Gardner, 69, twice shoved a young bystander, then got decked by Randall.

Regaining his feet, David Gardner shoved Scurlock; Scurlock shoved a man next to Jake Gardner. Jake Gardner pulled a gun and held it to his side — walking backward while Scurlock walked toward him.

A young woman saw the gun in Jake Gardner’s hand and jumped on his back, tackling him into a puddle. Gardner fired two shots, sending the woman and Randall scurrying. Scurlock then jumped on Gardner, grabbing from behind, an arm around his upper chest or neck. The two struggled for 18 seconds.

Gardner yelled “get off me” several times. Gardner switched the gun to his other hand and fired over his shoulder, hitting Scurlock in the neck and killing him.

Scurlock’s supporters have suggested that he was trying to subdue an active shooter.

Kleine spent that Sunday discussing the case with Omaha homicide detectives and his chief deputy, Brenda Beadle. He also reviewed several videotapes that were obtained by Omaha police, as well as their reports.

That Monday, he announced his decision: He would not charge Jake Gardner, ruling that Gardner reasonably believed his life was in danger. Beadle and every homicide detective who reviewed the case agreed with the self-defense ruling.

The decision sparked outrage and protests among those who pointed out that Gardner and his father were the only ones who brought weapons into the confrontation. Two days after he announced his decision — and after hearing from several people, including elected officials who represent predominantly Black neighborhoods — Kleine said he was not afraid to have a second set of eyes look at the case. He asked a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and grand jury.

Three months later, Fred Franklin, a retired federal prosecutor, led the grand jury on an investigation that ended with Gardner being charged with manslaughter, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and weapon use.

Gardner killed himself in Oregon before he could be captured and returned to Omaha.

The case and the campaign

Among several criticisms, Pantos said Kleine’s decision-making in the case was an “abject failure.” State law says self-defense protections do not apply to someone who provokes someone in order to use deadly force.

“The fact is, there’s no reason Jake Gardner should not have been arrested after murdering James Scurlock,” Pantos said at the forum. “That man came to his bar, loaded to bear, ready to hurt or kill someone. I’m not saying he came down to kill James Scurlock personally, but he went there to kill someone.”

In an interview, Pantos referred to the Sunday interview of Gardner as a “meet and greet,” noting that Gardner was never placed under arrest by Omaha police the day after the shooting.

Pantos further upbraided Kleine over his criticism of how Franklin led the grand jury investigation. “I think his attacks on the grand jury and on Fred Franklin helped to further divide our community,” Pantos said.

Kleine said he spent that Sunday and Monday reviewing all the videos and all the reports and asking for input from every Omaha police detective on the case.

Kleine called the idea that it was a “meet and greet” nonsense. Kleine said he never met Gardner, nor spoke with him. Omaha police homicide detectives interview suspects; county attorneys do not.

State law supports self-defense if a person has a reasonable belief that their life is in danger, even if that belief is wrong, Kleine said. Kleine pointed out that the video shows Scurlock on Gardner’s back and Gardner repeatedly yelling “get off me.” Eighteen seconds into the struggle, Gardner fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock.

After Gardner’s suicide, Kleine said of the grand jury process: “I know Fred Franklin — he’s a good man. But he really seemed to have his mind made up before he went in there as to what his theory of the case was.”

Kleine said he must make difficult calls in difficult cases all the time. The Gardner-Scurlock case was no different. He called it a “very sad and sensitive situation.”

“I wish that Jake Gardner and James Scurlock wouldn’t ever have come into contact with each other that night,” he said. “But they did. ... Although it was a difficult decision in some ways because we knew it wouldn’t be a popular decision, it was the right decision.”

At the community forum, Kleine turned to Pantos.

“It’s hard to listen to somebody who has absolutely zero experience in the courtroom ... who doesn’t understand the law of justification or self-defense,” he said. “You’ve never seen the police reports. You had nothing to do with the investigation of this case. You have no idea what happened.”

Former President Donald Trump

The case had political consequences. In September, Ja Keen Fox, who had staged protests outside Kleine’s house, and fellow Democrat Precious McKesson introduced a resolution at a Nebraska Democratic Party meeting saying that Kleine’s actions in the case “perpetuated White supremacy.” Kleine was given no opportunity to address party members before they voted to pass the resolution.

Kleine was miffed and mystified. Several prominent Democrats objected, with one former Democratic leader, Vince Powers, calling the resolution the most divisive, negative and mean-spirited resolution he had seen.

Kleine noted that his office represents people of color afflicted by many crimes — more than 60% of victims last year were Black, he said. He and his chief deputy regularly meet with Black leaders, including pastors. A handful of Black judges in Douglas County launched their careers in Kleine’s office.

Stung by the resolution, Kleine announced in October 2020 that he was switching to the Republican Party. He was flanked by every major Republican in the state.

“To me, the Democratic Party left me when they said what they said,” Kleine said in a recent interview. “You can say a lot of things about Don Kleine, you can say he’s a jerk or whatever, but ‘promoting White supremacy’? Sorry, that’s unforgivable.”

At the press conference announcing his party switch, Kleine was asked if he had voted for then-President Donald Trump. He said he had.

“I’m a law-and-order guy, and the president’s a law-and-order guy,” he said then. “So it’s an easy choice.”

Pantos has pounced on that. On social media, he has made a point to mark the anniversary of Oct. 7, 2020 — the day when “Kleine declared his allegiance to Donald Trump.” He recently posted an online video that showed Kleine on one half of a split screen, Trump on the other.

“He said he voted for him and supported him,” Pantos said in an interview. “So he paired himself with Trump. I don’t think he’s adequately unpaired himself.”

Kleine resisted that at the community forum.

“I’m not going to let you get away with the Trump stuff,” Kleine told Pantos. “I was asked — I said I voted for Trump. I didn’t endorse Trump. It was before Jan. 6. And you know, that doesn’t have any impact on how I run the office.”

Asked in an interview about his comments that Trump is a law-and-order guy, Kleine said: “I was very upset — I didn’t think I was treated fairly by the Democratic Party. At the time I said that, most law enforcement agencies supported him — that’s what I meant by a law-and-order person. Obviously, that view changed after I saw what happened on Jan. 6.”

Turnover

Pantos has questioned what is going on with Kleine’s leadership of the office, pointing to attorney turnover over the past two years.

“I recognize one or two attorneys got promoted (to judgeships), but you know there’s like 30 or 40 who have left,” Pantos said.

The actual number is closer to 20 over the past 2½ years. In that time span, six of those attorneys were appointed to judgeships and another three became prosecutors in other counties. Most of the rest left for jobs as defense attorneys or to work in civil insurance defense in the private sector.

Kleine acknowledged that turnover hit a quick clip during the pandemic. He said several district attorneys’ offices across the country have dealt with the Great Resignation, as have other sectors of the nation’s workforce. It isn’t unusual, he said, for younger attorneys to leave for more lucrative, less stressful jobs. In their place, Kleine and Beadle have hired several experienced deputy county attorneys from Dodge, Saunders and Lancaster Counties, among others.

Kleine said his staff is back to full strength. Of Ricketts’ six judicial appointees from Kleine’s office in the past three years, five were women. More than half of Kleine’s staff is female, he said.

“They’re great attorneys, and I’m really proud of them and all my staff,” he said. “Proud of the work we’ve done in difficult times.”

Kleine said he found Pantos’ comments about leadership “ironic” — pointing out that Pantos was forced out of the last law firm he ran, Legal Aid of Nebraska, after he had an affair with, and promoted, an underling.

Endorsements

As a new Republican, Kleine has predictable endorsements from major Republicans. But he also has endorsements from prominent Democrats, including longtime Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, who sent out a statement praising Kleine’s ethics and fairness after battling him in court for nearly 40 years. Other Democrats endorsing him include former Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey, former U.S. Attorney Deb Gilg, former congressional candidate Ann Ashford and State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief who now heads the Omaha Federation of Labor of the AFL-CIO.

Pantos didn’t respond to a request for a list of his endorsements, but he has used social media to announce that he has been endorsed by former Omaha City Council member Brenda Council, Republican State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha and Moms Demand Action, a national anti-gun violence group.

Theatrics

Wednesday’s World-Herald detailed Pantos’ recent TV ad featuring dubious claims about his experience and about Omaha’s murder rate.

Questions became loaded at last week’s community forum. During a time designed for audience questions, Beadle, Kleine’s chief deputy, and her daughter — an attorney who interned in Kleine’s office as a law student — stepped to the lectern. Her daughter asked Pantos a pointed question about abortion.

Beadle asked Pantos about Ja Keen Fox, who has served as a Pantos campaign adviser. In 2020, Fox made headlines when he praised a man who killed five Dallas police officers, tweeting “Rest in Power” and saying the killer “valued his life and the life of Black people enough not to wait around to be killed unjustly.”

Beadle asked Pantos about that controversy: “One of your team members that you tout has openly applauded police officers getting killed. What do you have to say about that?”

Pantos: “I’m not aware of that.”

“Really, you don’t know about that?” Beadle said. “That’s convenient.”