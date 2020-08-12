Knock, knock: If you didn't reply, a census worker will be coming to your door soon

It's time to dig through the junk mail for the census envelopes that you may have ignored.

This week, the Census Bureau started sending workers into Nebraska and western Iowa neighborhoods to get a more accurate count. Nearly 40% of Americans have not responded to the 2020 Census.

What to expect

Census workers will come back up to six times if you don’t answer the door. Each time they’ll leave a card or door hanger. If you don’t follow up, the census workers will try to contact your neighbors to get as accurate a count as they can.

Check ID

People should look for an ID badge from any census worker going door-to-door. Legitimate census workers will have an ID with the worker's photograph on it, along with a watermark from the U.S. Department of Commerce and a clear expiration date for the badge. They'll also typically carry bags and other items with the 2020 Census logo on it.

Ring, ring

The census is also working the phones to reach people, using lists of landline and cellphone numbers the bureau purchased through third-party vendors. People reached by phone won’t be visited if they answer.