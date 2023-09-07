After a 2½-year wait, the light shining through the repaired stained-glass windows at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church is a glorious sight.
“It’s unbelievable, especially when the sun hits them,” said Jim Smejkal, building superintendent and congregational activities director. “Just the clarity of everything. It’s so gorgeous.”
The congregation wants to show off the three windows with a stained-glass window rededication Sunday. Between the 9 and 11 a.m. services, there will be ice cream, cake and a hot buffet breakfast in the fellowship hall. A freewill donation is requested.
Coloring books of various Kountze stained-glass windows will be available for children. Perpetual calendars of the Kountze Windows will be for sale.
Because of sun damage and wood rot, the 94 windows at the church at 2650 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha typically need to be repaired about every 20 years. Kountze decided to go with a 100-year repair on two of its largest windows by replacing the wood frames with aluminum.
Lead in a smaller 3-foot window had rotted and also needed to be fixed.
Bovard Studios in Fairfield, Iowa, shipped the windows to its facility in January 2021, where they were disassembled, cleaned, releaded and then fit into custom-manufactured aluminum frames.
“It’s quite a long process,” Smejkal said. “It takes a lot of time.”
Repairs were expected to be completed in about seven months. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting supply delays nixed that timeline. All three windows finally were in place last month.
These are not the typical windows you’d see in a house. The largest is 21 feet wide and 26 feet tall. The other is 19 feet wide and 18 feet tall. They are 140 years old and moved with the church when it relocated from 16th and Harney Streets in 1906.
Insulation and plywood covered the large openings above the balcony and in the sanctuary for all of those months.
“It was definitely dark in there,” Smejkal said.
The repairs cost about $600,000, and the church is taking donations from the congregation to cover the costs.
Smejkal said everyone is welcome to the rededication ceremony. The 9 a.m. service will be shown on Cox Cable Channel 13 and will be livestreamed at kmlchurch.org.
“Our windows are finally back and in place,” Smejkal said. “Come and see for yourself how beautiful the stained-glass windows are, and the many stories they tell.”
