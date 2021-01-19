Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church refurbishing stained glass after nearly 140 years

The stained glass windows at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church all have a story to tell.

In hues of red, yellow and green, the windows depict biblical scenes that show Jesus, Moses and Elijah.

Now, after almost 140 years, the windows are being refurbished.

The windows have been a part of the church since 1883, when it was at 16th and Harney Streets, said Jim Smejkal, the building superintendent and director of congregational activities at Kountze.

"When they built the new church here at 26th and Farnam in 1906, they repurposed all of the materials out of the second church," Smejkal said.

Out of the 79 stained glass windows in the church, Smejkal said, the two largest and one smaller window are included in this project.

The Rev. Dr. Olaf Roynesdal, Kountze's senior pastor, said the repairs were a long time coming.

"There was always a debate on when it should be done and if it should be done now," Roynesdal said. "When the workers started taking out the windows, the lead literally fell out of the window, and it almost fell apart. So our timing is pretty perfect."