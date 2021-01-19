Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church refurbishing stained glass after nearly 140 years

The stained glass windows at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church all have a story to tell.
In hues of red, yellow and green, the windows depict biblical scenes that show Jesus, Moses and Elijah.
Now, after almost 140 years, the windows are being refurbished.
The windows have been a part of the church since 1883, when it was at 16th and Harney Streets, said Jim Smejkal, the building superintendent and director of congregational activities at Kountze.
"When they built the new church here at 26th and Farnam in 1906, they repurposed all of the materials out of the second church," Smejkal said.
Out of the 79 stained glass windows in the church, Smejkal said, the two largest and one smaller window are included in this project.
The Rev. Dr. Olaf Roynesdal, Kountze's senior pastor, said the repairs were a long time coming.
"There was always a debate on when it should be done and if it should be done now," Roynesdal said. "When the workers started taking out the windows, the lead literally fell out of the window, and it almost fell apart. So our timing is pretty perfect."
Smejkal said the work, which started last Thursday, should take about five months to complete.
The project will cost around $620,000 and should last the church another 100 years.
"We decided on this option so that future generations can enjoy the windows and not have to worry about it," Smejkal said.
When the windows were first brought into the church in 1883, Smejkal said the project cost $750, including wagon freight to Omaha.
Smejkal said the windows were built by the Ford brothers of Ford Brothers Glass Co. in Minneapolis.
Now, the windows are being refurbished by Bovard Studio in Fairfield, Iowa.
Burt Chojnowski, Bovard Studio's president, said the Kountze work "is a fairly large project for us."
The biggest window being restored is approximately 21 feet wide and 27 feet tall.
Chojnowski said the work will be completed in phases. The first phase, he said, is to remove the damaged frames.
"We disassemble them on-site," he said, "and then we'll bring them to our production facility and work on reassembling the windows, creating new frames, re-leading the glass where we need to and add a protective covering."
Roynesdal said the congregation is excited about the project.
"It's been in the works for some time and needed to be done," Roynesdal said. "It's a big deal for sure."
As the oldest Lutheran church west of the Missouri River with a congregation of nearly 2,000 people, Smejkal said the strong congregation has helped make the project possible.
"I think it kind of gives everybody a little bit of hope with all the COVID-19 stuff going on," Smejkal said. "They are always looking for ways to improve the facilities and keep it working good for future generations in the city of Omaha."