Krispy Kreme offers a doughnut a day for customers with proof of COVID vaccination

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is offering customers who get COVID-19 vaccinations a sweet deal — every day, mind you — through the end of 2021.
Customers can present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any of the company's 360 U.S. locations and receive a free original glazed doughnut. No purchase is necessary, the company said. The offer began Monday and runs through the end of 2021.
Managers at the Krispy Kreme locations at 120th Street and West Center Road and south of 72nd and Dodge Streets said customers already had come in Monday to take advantage of the offer.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Krispy Kreme spokesman Dave Skena said in a statement.
Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to clinics across the nation. It also is giving its employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.
A sticker stating that the customer has received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify for the offer. Customers must bring in their own COVID-19 vaccination record card to get their doughnut, and guests are not able to redeem on behalf of family and friends.
The daily offer can be redeemed while in the shop or the drive-thru. It's not available through online ordering or delivery.
If people decide not to get the COVID vaccine, they can visit Krispy Kreme stores on Mondays to receive a free original glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee. That offer begins March 29 and runs through May 24.
