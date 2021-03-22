Krispy Kreme offers a doughnut a day for customers with proof of COVID vaccination

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is offering customers who get COVID-19 vaccinations a sweet deal — every day, mind you — through the end of 2021.

Customers can present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any of the company's 360 U.S. locations and receive a free original glazed doughnut. No purchase is necessary, the company said. The offer began Monday and runs through the end of 2021.

Managers at the Krispy Kreme locations at 120th Street and West Center Road and south of 72nd and Dodge Streets said customers already had come in Monday to take advantage of the offer.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Krispy Kreme spokesman Dave Skena said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to clinics across the nation. It also is giving its employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.