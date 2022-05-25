Kristin Chenoweth to headline Gene Leahy Mall's opening concert

Tony Award and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will headline the opening celebration concert for the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

Chenoweth is known for her Broadway roles in "Wicked" as well as TV's "Glee" and "The West Wing." She will perform with the Omaha Symphony for a free concert July 1 at the RiverFront Performance Pavilion. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. It will be followed by a multimedia show using projectors, LED lights and speakers strategically placed around the park.

Chenoweth, who is a classically trained coloratura soprano, is said to have perfect pitch. She won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown."

She is perhaps best known for originating the role of Glinda, the good witch, in the Broadway hit "Wicked." Chenoweth has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, winning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2009 as Olive Snook on ABC’s "Pushing Daisies."

The RiverFront Pavilion will be the site of a long weekend of free events, activities and concerts to commemorate the redesigned Gene Leahy Mall's grand opening. Country music star Brett Eldredge takes over for a July 2 concert with special guest Lauren Alaina, also starting at 8 p.m.

On July 3, the University of Nebraska at Omaha's theater department will present the musical "Fame" at 8 p.m. The next night, July 4, the Omaha Symphony will present a "Salute to Our Military" at 8 p.m. to be followed by fireworks.

More information is available at theriverfrontomaha.com and on The RiverFront's social media channels: @OmahaRiverfront on Facebook; @Omaha_Riverfront on Instagram; and @OmahaRiverfront on Twitter.

