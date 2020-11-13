Kwik Shop in Bellevue temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID

A Bellevue Kwik Shop has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bellevue Kwik Shop, at 502 W. Mission Ave., has been closed since early Thursday.

This marks the third Kwik Shop in the metro area to close because of the virus in the last three weeks. A Council Bluffs Kwik Shop closed for cleaning Sunday and a Ralston Kwik Shop closed for cleaning Oct. 25. Both reopened after a couple of days.

The Bellevue store will undergo industrial-strength cleaning and sanitizing, Kwik Shop said in a press release.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding at this time," the statement said.

Store employees have been contacted and advised to follow guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.