La Casa's 'Peppi' taken down for repairs

There's something amiss on the corner of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.

La Casa's Peppi no longer stands at his post above the restaurant, where he greeted passersby with his neon lights, mustache and mandolin since 1957.

The pole holding up the Leavenworth Street icon was struck by a trash hauling company in November. Peppi tipped over and was at risk of falling to the ground. He's been taken down for both repairs and a bit of a spruce-up.

Nicole Jesse, co-owner and general manager of the pizzeria at 4432 Leavenworth St., said it was an "unfortunate accident for both Peppi and the garbage company."

"We're hoping Peppi comes back soon," Jesse said. "(The company's) going to work through their insurance so it's all good. We just miss seeing him."

Peppi's repairs will take at least a couple of months because some of the sign's metal was damaged, neon will have to be replaced and he'll have to be repainted, Jesse said.

Despite the temporary loss of Peppi, the restaurant remains open for business.