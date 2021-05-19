 Skip to main content
La Vista boy still missing, police ask entire Omaha metro to be on the lookout
The search for a missing La Vista boy continued Wednesday with a focus on area bodies of water.

There were no sightings of 11-year-old Ryan Larsen in the Walnut Creek Recreation Area near 96th Street and Gold Coast Road, according to an update from the City of La Vista on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Volunteers met at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the recreation area and were asked to walk the park trail. They also searched the Prairie Queen Recreation Area near 132nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The La Vista Police Department Wednesday afternoon asked that the entire Omaha metro area be on the lookout for Ryan and check doorbell and home security cameras for signs of him.

Ryan last was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.  

Ryan is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

La Vista police said in an update Tuesday night that Ryan, who has autism, has a history of running away and may have been hiding from police. An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten noted that there’s no evidence Ryan has been abducted.

“We’ve had instances, at least a half-dozen, where he’s ran and we’ve had to find him,” Lausten said. “He’s probably at this point fearful. He takes medication and he doesn’t have it with him.”

The FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department are assisting with the search, Lausten said.

La Vista police ask that volunteers assisting with the search follow traffic laws, not trespass onto private property and search in groups of two or more.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

