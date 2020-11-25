La Vista, Grand Island OK mask mandates. 'I'm smart enough to listen to smart people'

“Although we don’t want to infect anybody else, we may not be aware that we have that potential,” he said.

Research also shows that mask requirements lead more people to wear masks, Lowe said.

Before the vote, multiple City Council members said they struggled with the idea of passing a city ordinance to require masks. But most agreed that masks are a tool, along with social distancing, hand-washing and other public health measures, to slow the spread of the virus.

“I think we have a responsibility ... to make a more universal push toward trying to reduce this as best we can,” Councilman Kim Thomas said.

Two council members, Mike Crawford and Deb Hale, voted against the mandate. Crawford said that the mandate is an overreach by government and that people who choose not to wear masks are free to jeopardize their own health.

“I take responsibility, I’ll wear my mask, but I’m not going to force anybody that doesn’t want to wear a mask to wear one,” Crawford said.

The council meeting drew a handful of opponents who said local governments that issue mask mandates are going beyond the scope of their power. Some said they’ve experienced harassment while out shopping because they choose not to wear a mask.