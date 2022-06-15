La Vista man sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing girlfriend

A 33-year-old La Vista man has been sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend in the neck.

Aaron L. Crawford initially was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault, child abuse due to negligence and six counts of tampering with evidence. He later pleaded no contest in Sarpy County District Court to second-degree domestic assault, attempted assault and child abuse due to negligence.

Crawford also was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for attempted assault and one year for child abuse. Those terms are to be served at the same time as the three-year sentence for second-degree assault.

Under state guidelines, prisoners must serve at least half of their sentences before they are eligible for parole. Crawford is credited with 370 days served in the Sarpy County Jail.

Authorities said Crawford stabbed Jessica Jones, his then- 38-year-old girlfriend, in the neck on June 9, 2021. The incident occurred at the couple's residence at Vivere Apartments at 8216 City Centre Drive.

La Vista police officers found a "blood-soaked scene" and Jones in the hallway. Officers fired pepper balls at Crawford, who police said was in the bathroom and refused to drop a knife.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the couple had moved to the area from Kentucky a few months before the incident.

